Armenia and Azerbaijan fight over disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region

| @BBCWorld
September 29, 2020 10:06 am
Residents have taken cover in bomb shelters after shelling in the capital Stepanakert. [Source: BBC]

Fierce fighting raged for a second day following a flare-up of a decades-old conflict in the Caucasus region of south-eastern Europe.

Dozens of deaths were reported in battles between forces fighting for Armenia and Azerbaijan on Monday.

At the heart of the conflict is a dispute over control of the mountainous region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

It is recognised as part of Azerbaijan, but has been controlled by ethnic Armenians since a war ended in 1994.

Tens of thousands of people died during that war and a million others were forced to leave their homes.

On Monday night authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh reported that another 26 of its servicemen had been killed in the fighting, bringing its total losses to more than 80.

Other countries are concerned that the latest fighting could spill out of the region and draw in neighbouring powers, including Turkey, Russia and Iran.

