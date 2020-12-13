World
'Armed protesters' target Michigan official's home
December 8, 2020 9:59 am
Michigan's secretary of state is the latest US election official to face threats. [Source: BBC]
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says armed demonstrators gathered outside her home to protest against alleged election fraud.
She said “dozens” of people arrived at her home on Saturday evening as she was putting up Christmas decorations with her son.
Protesters shouted “stop the steal!”, echoing claims of voter fraud made by President Donald Trump.
Attorney General William Barr has said there is no proof to back these claims.
