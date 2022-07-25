Armed PNG election supporters cause chaos

[Source: asiapacificreport.nz ]

Running like a pack of animals, a group of political party supporters in Papua New Guinea’s capital Port Moresby were armed with bush knives, iron bars and other weapons as they chased down two men outside the national elections counting centre yesterday afternoon.

They reached the first man, and without a second thought they slashed him outside the Sir John Guise Stadium in Waigani.

Then they reached the second man, he fell, they slashed him without hesitation, and they continued attacking him.

An article published by Asia Pacific Report states the third man wasn’t so lucky, he was casually walking by and the mob turned their attention onto him.

He put up his hands in a sign of protest but was attacked mercilessly.

PNG Police Commissioner David Manning says he is disgusted by the turn of events.

He confirmed to the Post-Courier that six men are wounded but no deaths have been reported.

The video showing these horrific attacks has now caught the attention of everyone.

The response has been quick — all makeshift tents belonging to scrutineers, vendors and supporters are removed, burnt and everyone outside the Sir John Guise Indoor Complex have been chased away by security personnel.