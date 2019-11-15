Armed gang steals $15m from Santiago airport

Police in Chile are searching for members of an armed gang who stole a cash shipment worth about $15m (£11.5m) from a warehouse at Santiago airport.

At least seven men entered the cargo area of the airport were the cash was stored and forced the security guards to hand the money over at gunpoint.

They used two vehicles, one painted in the colours and with the logo of courier company DHL.

Police say they suspect the gang had “inside information”.

The cash shipment of dollars and euros had arrived from abroad shortly before the robbery and was due to be taken to banks in Chile.