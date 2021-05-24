Argentina breaches 100,000 COVID deaths amid deepening crisis

Argentina has become the fifth country in Latin America to surpass 100,000 deaths linked to COVID-19.

The country is suffering a surge in coronavirus cases that have strained its healthcare network and worsened an already dire economic crisis.

On Wednesday, the Argentinian health ministry said that the country registered 614 new deaths during the last 24 hours.

It has now reported 100,250 coronavirus deaths and 4.7 million cases since the pandemic began.

Argentina has been one of the hardest-hit countries in Latin America.

The head of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Carissa Etienne has warned that “infections are once again mounting” in the country.