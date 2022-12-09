Ardern to announce 'handful of retirements' next week

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. [Source: 1News]

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is set to announce a “handful of retirements” next week.

The prime minister told 1News Political Editor Jessica Mutch McKay, “it’s around this time people start talking about their plans”.

Her announcement came after Mutch McKay asked Ardern whether Nanaia Mahuta will keep the local government portfolio.

Article continues after advertisement

“Look I haven’t sat down and started working through the reshuffle that I have long flagged that we would undertake, but I will be in the new year, over the summer, spending a bit of time thinking about that and in the new year be looking to change up some of our portfolios,” Ardern replied during a one-on-one interview today.

“I’ll also be actually announcing next week a handful of retirements, and these aren’t unanticipated, of course, in a political cycle, it is around this time that people start talking about their plans.

“So that will ease the pathway and create a bit of space for that reshuffle in the new year.”

Ardern wouldn’t be drawn on who will be retiring, with Mutch McKay explicitly asking if Mahuta would be one of them.

“I won’t be commenting on retirements, but what I will say is that I see Nanaia as an important part of our team and she has a huge contribution to continue to make.”

However, speaking to 1News in an interview this afternoon, Mahuta confirmed she intends to stand for re-election next year.

She also wouldn’t say whether Willie Jackson will stay on as broadcasting minister after scrutiny following a tough Q+A interview on the weekend.

Ardern said she doesn’t judge an MP’s performance on one interview.