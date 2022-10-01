Ardern makes surprise appearance as model at World of Wearable Art

Jacinda Ardern appears as a guest model at the 2022 World of WearableArt Awards Show (WOW). (Source: Getty via 1news]

Jacinda Ardern surprised the crowd tonight at the 2022 World of WearableArt Awards Show (WoW) by appearing as a guest model for the show.

The Prime Minister wore a specially-commissioned piece, Digitally Grown, by New Zealand-born industrial designer and 3D artist Dylan Mulder.

Mulder, who first entered the show in 2012, has been a finalist five times and is a winner of numerous awards.

He said it was an honour to create such a special garment for the event after the show’s two-year hiatus.

“I found together with the creative team we naturally aligned in our values on wanting to celebrate New Zealand’s continued progression and re-emergence back into the international scene. To keep going and thriving as we do best from our corner of the world,” said Mulder.

WoW CEO David Tingey said they were delighted for the support from the world leader.