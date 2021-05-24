Ardern defends Russian ambassador's presence in New Zealand

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is defending the ongoing presence of the Russian ambassador in New Zealand but says expulsion remains on the table.

New Zealand has targeted sanctions against Russian oligarchs and their families, with 36 individuals added to the list overnight.

Ardern said reports of Ukraine civilians who had been killed, raped and severely wounded by Russian troops were “beyond reprehensible”.

She says Russia must answer to the world for what they’ve done. It goes without saying that these atrocities are against international law.

Ardern adds that New Zealand, alongside other Rome Statute parties, has already referred the situation to the International Criminal Court and we continue to support prosecutors in their investigations.

She says every piece of evidence “points to the fact that there are war crimes being committed by Russia in Ukraine at the hands of President Vladimir Putin”.