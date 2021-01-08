Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcome baby girl

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has given birth to a girl, her husband, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli announced on social media.

Kohli shared the news on Twitter, where the couple’s names started trending shortly after.

“We thank you for all your love, prayers and good wishes,” Kohli posted from his Twitter handle.

Article continues after advertisement

The star couple got married in Italy in December 2017 in a close-knit family affair.