António Guterres says Taliban needs UN's humanitarian aid

The UN Secretary-General said that humanitarian aid can be an “entry point” for dealing with the Taliban.
This is as the world body continues its operations in Afghanistan following the US evacuation.
António Guterres called on the Taliban to provide the conditions for them to do their work, while acknowledging that the situation remains “largely unpredictable”.
