Anti-war protests continue in St Petersburg despite mass arrests

Defiant Russian demonstrators have once again taken to the streets of St Petersburg – the hometown of president Vladimir Putin – to protest the invasion of Ukraine.

As in previous days, they were met with heavy police presence – anti-riot officers violently dispersed protestors and arrested dozens of others. Hundreds of demonstrators have been arrested in the past few days.

The fresh wave of protests came as jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny called for daily rallies against the military assault, saying Russia should not be a “nation of frightened cowards.”

Thousands of Russian scientists and science journalists have also put their names to a statement of protest against the “unfair and senseless” invasion of Ukraine.

The statement was signed by leading scientists, including about 25 members of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

They say the blame for “unleashing a new war in Europe” lies “entirely with Russia”.

They are also demanding an immediate halt to all military operations directed against Ukraine.

They say Russia’s actions – and the consequent sanctions it faces from other countries – mean it has “doomed itself to international isolation”.