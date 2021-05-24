Anti-lockdown protesters condemned

Australian politicians have condemned protests against coronavirus restrictions amid a rise in cases.

Thousands marched through Sydney on Saturday to demand an end to lockdown measures, with smaller demonstrations taking place in Melbourne and Brisbane.

At least 57 people involved in the Sydney protest have been charged, while more than 500 have been fined.

On Sunday, New South Wales (NSW) premier Gladys Berejiklian said the protesters “should be ashamed”.

“Millions and millions of people across our state are doing the right thing, and it just broke my heart that people had such a disregard for their fellow citizens,” she told reporters.

The state recorded 141 new infections on Sunday, the second-highest daily increase of the year. There are fears of a further rise in cases following Saturday’s protests.