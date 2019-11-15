'Anti-corona' protests in Berlin draws thousands

Thousands of people have protested in the German capital, Berlin, angry at coronavirus restrictions.

Some 38,000 people took part in a march that split into two main groups.

Police ordered one group near the Unter den Linden to disperse for flouting safety rules, then arrested 200 after rocks and bottles were thrown.

Article continues after advertisement

The second group of about 30,000 met peacefully west of the Brandenburg gate to hear speeches from, among others, the nephew of President John F Kennedy.

Although Germany has so far not seen the wave of cases affecting some parts of Europe, its infection rate has been growing. New case numbers are reaching highs last seen in April.