Another storm is coming in Europe, warns WHO

The World Health Organisation’s European chief warned countries to brace for a “significant surge” in COVID-19 cases as Omicron spreads, and advised the widespread use of boosters for protection.

Hans Kluge told a news conference in Vienna on Tuesday that the Omicron variant is now the dominant variant in a number of European countries, including the UK, Denmark and Portugal.

“We can see another storm coming,” said Kluge. “Within weeks, Omicron will dominate in more countries of the region, pushing already stretched health systems further to the brink.”

“The sheer volume of new COVID-19 infections could lead to more hospitalisations and widespread disruption to health systems and other critical services,” he added.

“Governments and authorities need to prepare our response systems for a significant surge.”

Kluge said that 89% of the early Omicron cases in Europe were associated with common COVID-19 symptoms such as cough, sore throat and fever, with cases predominately clustered among people in their 20s and 30s and in large cities.