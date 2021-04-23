Another COVID lockdown unlikely, says scientist

It is unlikely that there will be more lockdowns in the UK, the scientist whose modelling led to the first nationwide restrictions has said.

Prof Neil Ferguson told the BBC the UK is “likely to be on a steady course now out of this pandemic”.

However, he said there could be a “roll back” of some freedoms if any new variants proved resistant to vaccines.

Ministers have said further lockdown easing will go ahead in England if the data supports it.

On Tuesday, the government’s coronavirus dashboard recorded 1,946 new infections, as well as four deaths within 28 days of a positive test across the UK.

The recorded number of deaths is often lower immediately after weekends and bank holidays due to reporting lags.

More than 50 million COVID vaccinations have been given in the UK so far, with 34,667,904 first doses and 15,630,007 second doses.