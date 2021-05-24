Another 200 UK troops sent to Kabul evacuation

The UK is to send a further 200 troops to Kabul after the Taliban seized control of the Afghan capital.

A total of about 900 UK troops will patrol Kabul’s airport after chaotic scenes on the runway, as part of efforts to secure evacuation flights.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab confirmed 350 more UK nationals and Afghans who worked with UK troops would be evacuated in “the days that come”.

Article continues after advertisement

He said the UK was considering how many Afghan refugees it would take in.

Mr Raab said the situation was “not what we wanted, but we have to deal with the new reality”.

He said 289 Afghans who worked with the UK had come to the UK “over the last week”.

And on Monday evening, the Home Office said the UK had admitted more than 3,300 Afghan interpreters, staff and their families to the UK for resettlement.

The Home Office said “it will be guided by the capacity of local authorities” when deciding how many Afghan refugees to allow to settle in the UK after the Taliban seized power.

A government source later told the BBC that ministers were looking to develop a “bespoke” scheme to prioritise women and girls to come to the UK.

Officials are looking at a response similar to the Syrian resettlement scheme from 2014 which saw the UK accept refugees in the greatest need, the source added.

Chaotic scenes at Kabul airport saw a number of people die on Monday, prompting all flights to be halted.

The Ministry of Defence said no further Royal Air Force aircraft were due to depart Kabul on Monday. Another 150 British nationals were due to arrive in the UK from Kabul on Tuesday morning.

The Foreign Office has advised more than 4,000 British citizens thought to be in Afghanistan to leave.

On Thursday night, the government announced about 600 UK troops would be sent to the country to help British and eligible Afghan nationals leave.

The MoD said further personnel would be forward deployed to the region and able to move to Afghanistan if needed, while more troops would be held at readiness in the UK.

The Pentagon said the US would send another battalion to help, bringing the total US forces on the ground to about 6,000.