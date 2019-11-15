Animal rights groups hail ban as 'major turning point'

The Indian state of Nagaland has banned the import, trading and sale of dog meat, in a move celebrated by animal rights activists.

The north-east state’s government announced the ban following a sustained campaign by animal welfare groups.

They hailed the decision as a “major turning point” in ending cruelty to dogs in India.

But some civil society groups criticised the ban, calling it an attack on food customs in the state.

Eating dog meat is illegal in parts of India, but some communities in north-eastern areas consider it a delicacy.

“The State Government has decided to ban commercial import and trading of dogs and dog markets and also the sale of dog meat, both cooked and uncooked. Appreciate the wise decision taken by the State’s Cabinet,” Nagaland’s Chief Secretary Temjen Toy tweeted on Friday.

The government shared no further details about how it planned to enforce the ban.

Indian media said the ban came after a picture of dogs bound in sacks at a wet market was circulated widely on social media, provoking outrage.