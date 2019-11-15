Anger after Iran admits downing plane: All the latest updates

Protesters in Iran’s capital demanded the resignation of senior leaders following the admission by authorities.

After initial denials – that Iranian forces accidentally shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane, killing all 176 people on board.

Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 bound for Kyiv, Ukraine, crashed minutes after take-off from the Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran last Wednesday.

It happened just hours after Iran launched missile attacks on US forces in Iraq in retaliation for the US assassination of top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani.

The commander-in-chief of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said he wished he had been killed along with the passengers on the plane downed by unintentional missile fire.

General Hossein Salami, who was summoned to a closed-door session of the parliament to explain the incident, added he never felt as ashamed as he did after learning about the accident.

He pledged his force would make up for the deadly mistake, stressing it would not back down from its fight against the United States