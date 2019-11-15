Home

Anger after attempt to storm Reichstag

BBC
August 31, 2020 6:14 am

An attempt to storm Germany’s Reichstag during Saturday’s big Berlin protest against Covid-19 restrictions has been condemned by politicians.

Demonstrators, many with far-right sympathies, broke through a cordon and ran up the steps of the parliament building before police dispersed them.

The interior minister said there should be “zero tolerance” for such behaviour.

Some 38,000 turned out for the wider, largely peaceful Berlin demonstration.

