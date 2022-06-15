Analysis: Sadr raises the stakes in struggle for Iraq

Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr attends a news conference in Najaf, Iraq, November 18, 2021. [Source: Reuters]

Moqtada al-Sadr has raised the stakes in the struggle for Iraq with a major political escalation that could lead to conflict with his Iran-backed rivals or force a compromise in their tussle over government.

Frustrated at being unable to form an administration eight months after his party won the biggest share of seats in parliament, the Shi’ite Muslim cleric steered Iraqi politics into uncharted territory on Sunday when his lawmakers quit.

The step points to a deepening struggle for influence in the Shi’ite community that has been ascendant since the U.S.-led invasion toppled Saddam Hussein two decades ago.

A serious challenge to the post-Saddam order, Sadr’s move has presented his Iran-backed rivals with a major dilemma.

In theory, they could now form an administration of their choosing to replace the outgoing government of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, who continues as caretaker.

But in reality, analysts say such a move would likely provoke unrest and even conflict with Sadr’s vast support base, which has previously taken up arms.

For Iran, the latest twist in Iraq’s political crisis is an unwelcome development, underlining intra-Shi’ite fissures that risk undermining its influence and playing to the advantage of its Gulf Arab adversaries.

Sadr, who has positioned himself as an opponent of U.S. and Iranian influence, has not detailed his reasons for quitting parliament. In a handwritten note, he described it as “a sacrifice” for the homeland.

Sadr’s Iran-backed opponents appear to be moving cautiously, well aware of his capacity to mobilise. They convened a meeting on Monday but announced no new decisions.

“We are caught off guard by Sadr’s surprising decision and we think a bad scenario is waiting for us in case we move ahead and form a government,” Ahmed Kinani, an Iran-aligned Shi’ite politician, told Reuters.

“We must read the recent, crucial development very carefully before deciding the next step, because forming a government without Sadrists will be a huge risk. We don’t want to be ambushed.”