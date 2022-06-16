Analysis: India looks to rains, not just rates, to cool hot inflation

Indrani Majumder, a consumer, buys vegetables from a roadside vegetable vendor in Kolkata, India, March 22, 2022. [Source: Reuters]

As India faces a crippling surge in food and fuel prices, its policymakers will be counting mostly on this year’s monsoon rains, not just interest rate hikes, to take inflationary pressure off the country’s households and businesses.

Like its international peers, the Reserve Bank of India has expected to raise rates aggressively over the next year to take some of the heat out of prices, but the global drivers of the country’s inflation mean there are limits to what domestic monetary policy can achieve, analysts say.

With 75% of India’s price acceleration expected to come from food items, the focus for central bankers will be on the success of monsoon rains to boost production and replenish stockpiles, which would ease supply constraints and anchor price expectations.

“Will monetary policy action will be able to contain (food inflation)? Very honestly, it will not,” said Indranil Pan, chief economist at Yes Bank. “It will at best contain the second round implications and arrest the inflation expectations from moving on the higher side.”

India’s retail prices rose 7.04% in May year-on-year, data showed on Monday, slowing slightly from April’s eight-year peak but still above the RBI’s 2%-to-6% target band for a fifth straight.

Current price increases, if sustained, would pile pressure on the government and more pressingly the central bank, which is politically accountable for extended breaches of the target band.

Food and fuel are the two main sources of inflation in India and prices of most food items have shot up in recent months due to supply disruptions caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, erratic weather and export curbs.

India meets two-thirds of its vegetable oil demand through imports. Sunflower oil imports from the Black Sea region have been crippled by the war while palm oil supplies have been hampered by Indonesia’s export curbs.

“Until supplies are restored in the world market, prices will not come down to normal levels,” said B.V. Mehta, executive director of Solvent Extractors’ Association of India.