World

An oil tanker is on fire in the Black Sea, nearly two weeks after apparent Russian military strike

CNN
March 9, 2022 4:39 pm

An oil tanker is on fire in the Black Sea, nearly two weeks after apparent Russian military strike.

Moldovan oil tanker “Millennial Spirit” is still smoking in the Black Sea, satellite images show, nearly two weeks after it was hit by an apparent Russian military strike.

Planet Labs PBC said they collected a new satellite image on Tuesday showing a large plume of black smoke coming from the tanker, which is floating about 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of the Ukrainian city of Odessa.

Article continues after advertisement

On Feb. 25, Ukrainian Armed Forces Lt. Gen. Valery Zaluzhny said a ship sailing under the flag of Moldova, 12 miles (19 kilometers) south of the port of Yuzhny, had been “damaged by a Russian ship.” The statement named the “Millennial Spirit” and said details were being confirmed.

The ship was carrying 600 tons of fuel oil and diesel when it was hit by a Russian missile, according to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry. Two crew members were seriously injured in the strike, the ministry said.

