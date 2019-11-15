Amy Winehouse honoured on Camden's Music Walk of Fame

Fans chanted Amy Winehouse’s name as a stone bearing her name was unveiled on the Music Walk of Fame in Camden, north London.

The singer’s parents, Mitch and Janis, attended the ceremony, calling it a “tremendous accolade and a privilege”.

Camden was the star’s main stomping ground and fans regularly pay their respects outside her former house.

“She loved Camden and now she’s indelibly part of the streets,” Mitch told BBC 6 Music’s Matt Everitt.

“It’s a wonderful tribute to her – but, on the other hand, it reminds us once again that she’s not here.”

Winehouse achieved international acclaim in 2006 with her second album Back to Black, winning multiple Brit and Grammy awards.