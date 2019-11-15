Home

Amy Klobuchar ends bid to challenge Trump

| @BBCWorld
March 3, 2020 11:35 am
Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar will abandon her candidacy for the 2020

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar will abandon her candidacy for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Senator Klobuchar came in a distant sixth place in Saturday’s South Carolina primary.

Ms Klobuchar, 59, will join Joe Biden at his Dallas, Texas rally tonight to endorse the former vice-president, US media report.

The news comes on the heels of fellow moderate Pete Buttigieg suspending his campaign on Sunday.

Despite some strong debate performances and a surprise surge in the early primary voting state of New Hampshire, Ms Klobuchar failed to gain broader traction.

