Amy Klobuchar ends bid to challenge Trump
March 3, 2020 11:35 am
Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar will abandon her candidacy for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.
Senator Klobuchar came in a distant sixth place in Saturday’s South Carolina primary.
Ms Klobuchar, 59, will join Joe Biden at his Dallas, Texas rally tonight to endorse the former vice-president, US media report.
The news comes on the heels of fellow moderate Pete Buttigieg suspending his campaign on Sunday.
Despite some strong debate performances and a surprise surge in the early primary voting state of New Hampshire, Ms Klobuchar failed to gain broader traction.