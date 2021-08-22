Americans 'scared and angry' as pandemic worsens

Americans are feeling a sense of whiplash as leaders scramble to account for a surge in COVID cases and a rise in hospital admissions.

The country’s vaccination rate was once the envy of the world and restrictions were lifted in the spring, well ahead of many other nations.

But now, with only half of the population vaccinated and the Delta variant surging, the summer of freedom feels like it’s coming to a premature end.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has announced that masks should again be worn indoors – for both the vaccinated and unvaccinated.