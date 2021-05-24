Americans evacuated from Kabul due to fly on to U.S.: State Dept

The United States is working to verify the accuracy of the list of passengers aboard a charter plane carrying more than 100 U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents evacuated from Afghanistan.

This was highlighted by the State Department, after the flight’s organizers said Washington denied it landing rights.

A spokesperson says their embassy staff in the UAE have been working around the clock to verify the accuracy of the passenger manifest and is coordinating with DHS/Customs and Border Protection on the ground to ensure the passengers are screened and vetted before they are permitted to fly to the United States.

The spokesperson says they expect the passengers to continue onward travel tomorrow morning.

Bryan Stern, a founder of the nonprofit group Project Dynamo that chartered the flight out of Kabul, has said the Department of Homeland Security’s Customs and Border Protection agency had denied landing rights for the charter flight in the United States.

Stern says twenty-eight U.S. citizens, 83 lawful permanent residents – green card holders – and six people with U.S. Special Immigration Visas granted to Afghans who worked for the U.S. government during the 20-year war in Afghanistan were aboard the Kam Air flight.