Americans choose between Trump and Biden

Americans are voting in one of the most divisive presidential polls in decades, pitting incumbent Republican Donald Trump against Democrat Joe Biden.

Polls have opened across the country after a long and bitter campaign amid the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 100 million people have already cast their ballots in early voting, putting the country on course for its highest turnout in a century.

Article continues after advertisement

Both rivals spent the final hours of the race rallying in key swing states.

National polls give a firm lead to Mr Biden, but it is a closer race in the states that could decide the outcome.