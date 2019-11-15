Home

American Airlines passenger removed for not wearing mask

BBC
June 19, 2020 8:23 am
American Airlines has removed a passenger from a flight after he refused to wear a face covering in compliance with its COVID-19 safety policy.

Brandon Straka was asked to wear a face mask on Flight 1263 from New York to Dallas, Texas, on Wednesday.

When Mr Straka refused, he was asked to leave the flight, the airline said.

Mr Straka said there was no law that required him to wear a face covering on the flight.

Face masks have been used to mitigate the risk of spreading coronavirus during the pandemic.

While there is no federal law mandating masks on US flights, all major US airlines have been enforcing face covering rules for passengers and crew since mid-May.

