Amazon bans police use of facial recognition tech

Technology giant Amazon has banned the police from using its controversial facial recognition software for a year.

It comes after civil rights advocates raised concerns about potential racial bias in surveillance technology.

This week IBM also said it would stop offering its facial recognition software for “mass surveillance or racial profiling”.

Article continues after advertisement

The decisions follows growing pressure on firms to respond to the death in police custody of George Floyd.

Amazon said the suspension of law enforcement use of its Rekognition software was to give US lawmakers the opportunity to enact legislation to regulate how the technology is employed.

However, the company said that it would still allow organizations that deal with human trafficking to use the technology.