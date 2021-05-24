Home

World

Almost three times as many died as a result of COVID than officially reported: WHO

Reuters
May 6, 2022 1:00 pm
A man is consoled by his relative as he sees the body of his father, who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). [Photo Credit: Reuters]

Almost three times as many people have died as a result of COVID-19 as official data show.

According to a new World Health Organization (WHO) report, the most comprehensive look at the true global toll of the pandemic so far.

There were 14.9 million excess deaths associated with COVID-19 by the end of 2021, the U.N. body said on Thursday.

Article continues after advertisement

The official count of deaths directly attributable to COVID-19 and reported to WHO in that period, from January 2020 to the end of December 2021, is slightly more than 5.4 million.

The WHO’s excess mortality figures reflect people who died of COVID-19 as well as those who died as an indirect result of the outbreak, including people who could not access healthcare for other conditions when systems were overwhelmed during huge waves of infection.

It also accounts for deaths averted during the pandemic, for example, because of the lower risk of traffic accidents during lockdowns.

