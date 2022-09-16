All camps in New Caledonia independence debate to meet in Paris

[Source: BBC News]

Talks involving New Caledonia’s pro- and anti-independence sides as well as the French state will go ahead in Paris next month.

This was announced by France’s junior overseas minister, Jean-Francois Carenco, in Noumea at the conclusion of his official visit to the territory.

The talks are framed as a meeting of a committee of partners, which is to replace the committee of the signatories to the 1998 Noumea Accord.

Pro-independence parties will first meet the representatives of the French State.

No specific date has been given yet.

There were two talks with the FLNKS this week where France proposed its idea of a formal meeting in Paris, which the pro-independence camp initially declined.

However, the French state said the talks in October would be a stepping stone to more bilateral dialogue next year which the FLNKS agreed on, according to its spokesperson Charles Wea.

Mr Wea said the Paris discussions will be very tough.

The planned gathering follows last December’s referendum on independence from France in which 96 percent voted to stay with France, but most of the pro-independence camp had boycotted it.

The pro-independence side refuses to recognise that result as the legitimate outcome of the decolonisation process.

The Noumea Accord stipulates that in the case of three rejections of independence, the parties concerned should meet to discuss the situation.