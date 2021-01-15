All 50 US states on alert for armed protests

All 50 US states and the District of Columbia (DC) are on alert for possible violent protests ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

National Guard troops have been sent en masse to Washington DC, to deter any repeat of last week’s deadly riots.

The FBI has warned of possible armed marches by pro-Trump supporters at all 50 state capitols.

Meanwhile, the Biden team has set out plans to reverse key Trump policies.

In the hours after Mr Biden sets foot in the White House, he will embark on a blitz of executive actions designed to signal a clean break from his predecessor’s administration, according to a memo seen by US media.