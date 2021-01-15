All 50 US states on alert for armed protests

Federal officials warned of armed and potentially violent protests at all 50 state capitals and the U.S. Capitol in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

This was according to an internal FBI bulletin issued to law enforcement partners.

The bulletin cautioned that demonstrations could begin as soon as Sunday and are expected to continue through the inauguration, an official with knowledge of the bulletin told USA TODAY.

On Sunday, law enforcement members and journalists outnumbered the few people who showed up at state capitols across the nation.

A few states like Michigan and Ohio had large groups show up, some wearing attire or affiliating themselves with the boogaloo movement. Other than that it was a peaceful Sunday for most.

“We hoping for the best we hoping for a peaceful protest, you know we believe in the first amended rights but we preparing for the worst so our coordination , defensing that Sarah just mention some board ups and building, warning folks to stay away from the Capitol all of that is precautionary.”



This round of protests comes after five people died Jan. 6 after a mob of rioters attacked the U.S. Capitol while Congress was certifying election results for Biden.