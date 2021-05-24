Ali al-Nimr: Saudi child protester who faced death penalty released

Saudi authorities have freed a man who was sentenced to death for protest-related crimes as a child in a case that provoked an international outcry.

Ali al-Nimr was 17 when he was detained in 2012 during anti-government protests by the kingdom’s Shia Muslim minority.

In 2014, a court condemned him to death by “crucifixion” – beheading followed by the public display of his body.

The sentence was commuted in February after the king ended the death penalty for some crimes committed by children.

Saudi Arabia is among the world’s major executioners. It put to death at least 40 people between January and July – more than during the whole of last year, when it held the presidency of the G20.