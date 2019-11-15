Alexander Vindman's lawyer calls Trump's comments 'obviously false'

The lawyer of a US official fired by President Donald Trump after testifying at his impeachment trial has defended his client after Mr Trump said he was sacked for being “very insubordinate”.

David Pressman, Lt Col Alexander Vindman’s lawyer, said the remarks were “obviously false” and that Mr Trump was in a “campaign of intimidation”.

Lt Col Vindman was fired after the president was acquitted by the Senate.

Article continues after advertisement

Mr Trump also fired the US envoy to the EU, who had also testified against him.

Testifying in Congress last November, Lt Col Vindman, a top Ukraine expert on the White House National Security Council, said he was “concerned” after hearing Mr Trump’s “improper” phone call last year with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The call led to Mr Trump’s impeachment in December by the House of Representatives for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Democrats argued that the president had dangled US aid in exchange for political favours.