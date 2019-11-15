Home

Alcohol sales surge in US, research suggests

| @BBCWorld
April 2, 2020 6:32 am

Sales of alcohol have reportedly spiked in the US, where almost three out of four people are now under some form of lockdown.

Online sales of alcoholic drinks more than tripled last week  according to market research firm Nielsen.

Shops sales also rose by 55% the research suggested – with tequila and gin named as the most popular tipples.

In the UK, some online wine merchants had been forced to suspend orders “due to unprecedented demand” after pubs and clubs were told to close.

But British off-licences have been told they can stay open – after being added to the list of essential businesses.

It came as some British supermarkets placed a limit on the amount of alcohol products shoppers can buy at one time after their supplies kept running dry.

Meanwhile, in South Africa, the sale of alcohol has been banned.

