Alatoi Ishmael Kalsakau becomes Vanuatu's prime minister after country elects first female MP in 14 years

[Source: ABC]

Alatoi Ishmael Kalsakau has been confirmed as Vanuatu’s new prime minister, with Gloria Julia King becoming the first woman to enter the country’s parliament in 14 years.

The new PM who was deputy prime minister in the previous government —was selected, unopposed, by politicians on Friday and now leads a 30-member coalition involving five parties.

He acknowledged the previous government’s “knowledge and wisdom” that guided Vanuatu through the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic turmoil.