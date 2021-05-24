Air raids pound Mykolaiv

Russian air raids on Mykolaiv have been taking place throughout the day, a regional official said.

It comes a day after a deadly strike on a military barracks in the southern Ukrainian city. About 200 soldiers are reported to have been sleeping in the barracks when three Russian missiles hit.

Vitaly Kim, head of the regional administration, said there wasn’t even enough time to raise the alarm over the latest raids “because by the time we announce this tornado, it’s already there”.

“The (alert) message and the bombings arrive at the same time,” he said on social media. He gave no details about the extent of the damage or on any possible victims.