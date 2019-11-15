Air passengers told to wear face masks

Some major airlines are now requiring passengers to wear face mask on flights to limit the spread of viruses.

Many big US airlines are bringing in new health and safety policies for both passengers and cabin crew this week.

Other carriers around the world are also making mask wearing mandatory for when they restart flights.

Airlines, which have been severely hit during the coronavirus downturn, said they only plan to enforce the measure for a temporary period.

From Monday, US carrier Delta said it requires passengers to wear a mask or other face covering in the check-in area, premium lounges, boarding gate areas and onboard planes for the whole flight.

American Airlines and United have also said that they will start requiring masks for passengers, along with cabin crew when they resume business.