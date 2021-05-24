Home

Full Coverage
Air New Zealand crew member tests positive, NZ COVID cases increase to 10

RNZ
August 19, 2021 7:34 am

An Air New Zealand crew member has tested positive for Covid-19, with their last duty flight three days earlier.

The fully vaccinated crew member tested positive yesterday as part of the airline’s regular surveillance testing programme for international aircrew.

The person is not part of the community cluster of positive cases which now numbers 10.

Air New Zealand Chief Medical Officer Dr Ben Johnston said in a statement the crew member’s last duty was flight NZ90 from Narita which arrived in Auckland on Sunday.

Johnston says 82 percent of Air NZ frontline workers had at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and 80 percent were fully vaccinated.

All of New Zealand is now at Covid-19 alert level 4.

The alert level will be reviewed after 3 days for all areas EXCEPT Auckland & Coromandel Peninsula which is likely to remain at level 4 for an initial period of 7 days.

 

