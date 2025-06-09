Air India Dreamliner crashes into Ahmedabad college hostel

[Source: Reuters]

More than 290 people were killed when an Air India plane bound for London with 242 people on board crashed minutes after taking off from the western city of Ahmedabad on Thursday, authorities said, in the world’s worst aviation disaster in a decade.

The dead included people on the ground as the aircraft, headed for Gatwick Airport, south of the British capital, crashed into a medical college hostel during lunch hour.

At least one passenger is known to have survived, police said, and the man told Indian media how he had heard a loud noise shortly after take-off.

Article continues after advertisement

“Approximately 294 have died. This includes some students as the plane crashed into the building where they were staying,” Vidhi Chaudhary, a top state police officer, told Reuters.

She said police found one survivor who was in seat 11A, next to an emergency exit, adding that there could be more survivors in the hospital.

“Thirty seconds after take-off, there was a loud noise and then the plane crashed,” 40-year-old Ramesh Viswashkumar told the Hindustan Times, which showed a boarding pass for seat 11A in that name online.

“It all happened so quickly,” he told the paper from his hospital bed.

“When I got up, there were bodies all around me. I was scared. I stood up and ran. There were pieces of the plane all around me,” he said. “Someone grabbed hold of me and put me in an ambulance and brought me to the hospital.”

He said that his brother, Ajay, was seated in a different row on the plane. “He was travelling with me, and I can’t find him anymore. Please help me find him,” he said.

Ahmedabad police chief G.S. Malik said the bodies recovered could include both passengers and people killed on the ground.

The dead included Vijay Rupani, the former chief minister of Gujarat state, of which Ahmedabad is the main city.

Relatives had been asked to give DNA samples to identify the dead, state health secretary Dhananjay Dwivedi told reporters.

Parts of the plane’s body were scattered around the smouldering building into which it crashed.

The tail of the plane was stuck on top of the building.

The passengers included 217 adults, 11 children and two infants, a source told Reuters. Air India said 169 were Indian nationals, 53 were Britons, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian.

Aviation tracking site Flightradar24 said the plane was a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, one of the most modern passenger aircraft in service.

It was the first crash for the Dreamliner, which began flying commercially in 2011, according to the Aviation Safety Network database.

The plane that crashed on Thursday flew for the first time in 2013 and was delivered to Air India in January 2014, Flightradar24 said.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.