Air attacks hit near UN chief as Antonio Guterres visits Ukraine

The United Nations expressed astonishment after a Russian missile attack hit close to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as he visited Ukraine to help the evacuation of tens of thousands of civilians.

Guterres and his team were “shocked” by the proximity of the Russian strikes that slammed into central Kyiv as they visited on Thursday but were all safe.

It is the boldest attack on the capital since Moscow’s forces retreated weeks ago.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denounced the Russian attacks near the UN’s secretary-general.

Zelenskyy says this says a lot about the Russian leadership’s efforts to humiliate the UN and everything that the organisation represents.