Ahmaud Arbery: White man 'used racial slur' after shooting black jogger

BBC news
June 5, 2020 10:24 am
Ahmaud Arbery was shot dead during a confrontation on 23 February. [Source: BBC]

One of the men accused of murdering unarmed black man Ahmaud Arbery in the US state of Georgia used a racial slur after shooting him, a court has heard.

An investigator said Travis McMichael used the slur and an expletive as Mr Arbery lay on the ground.

Mr Arbery was jogging when he was chased down by Mr McMichael and his father in Brunswick in February.

A judge has ruled there is enough evidence to try the pair and another suspect on murder charges.

The case caused widespread outrage after footage was leaked online.

Travis and Gregory McMichael – a former police officer – are facing murder charges. Another man, William Bryan, faces charges of murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. They deny the charges.

Magistrate Court Judge Wallace Harrell issued the decision at the end of Thursday’s hearing, after prosecutors presented testimony and evidence, meaning the case will move forward.

