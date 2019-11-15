Ahmaud Arbery: Trump laments ‘heart-breaking’ killing

President Donald Trump has called the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed black man in the US state of Georgia, a “very disturbing situation”.

Mr Arbery was jogging in February when Gregory McMichael and his son Travis, who are white, confronted him. They now face murder and assault charges.

“My heart goes out to the parents and the family and friends,” Mr Trump told Fox News on Friday.

Demonstrations have been planned today in Georgia, Florida and online.

The case drew national attention after a video of the shooting emerged on Tuesday.

Police had not charged the McMichaels for more than two months, but the pair was detained on Thursday by the state bureau of investigation.

Gregory McMichael, 64, and Travis McMichael, 34, are in the custody of the Glynn County Sheriff’s Department, officials said on Friday.

Both were charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

State investigators earlier said the father and son had followed Mr Arbery and confronted him with two firearms, and the younger McMichael shot and killed him.

Mr Arbery would have turned 26 today. Rallies are taking place outside of courthouses in Glynn County and in neighbouring Jacksonville, Florida.

Online, supporters of Mr Arbery are using the hashtag #IRunWithMaud, sharing photos and running 2.23 miles (3.6km) in remembrance of the day he died, 23 February.