Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Labasa curfew moves back to 11pm|117 PHINS issued for failure to wear a face mask|143 new COVID-19 infections recorded|Hakwa Gang scales up assistance|EqualMed continues to assist the Health Ministry|Vaccination verification tool in development|COVID-19 change lives in Waivou, Rewa|Around 60 percent decline in tourism earnings|Baby, now youngest COVID fatality|Namara Tiri lockdown lifted|Ministry confirms plans to vaccinate children|Five more COVID related deaths recorded|North records new COVID-19 repatriate case |Encouraging signs for Central and Western Divisions|NZ announces next phase of support for Fiji|Fiji Medical Assistance Team commended|Businesses request for increased bus services|Vaccination progresses well in Lau|20 farmers to benefit from hydroponics kits|Sugarcane industry coping well in COVID environment|NGO offers services to pregnant women|Dravuwalu village achieves 100% first dose|Baby among COVID deaths|Fijians booked for social gathering|Villagers welcome COVID response teams|
Full Coverage

World

Agnès Buzyn: France ex-health minister under investigation

| @BBCWorld
September 11, 2021 4:06 pm

France’s former health minister is being formally investigated for how she handled the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prosecutors said Agnès Buzyn is under investigation for “endangering the lives of others”, after leaving her role in February 2020 to launch a failed bid to become the Paris mayor.

A special government misconduct court will decide whether to prosecute her.

It is one of the world’s first cases of a minister held legally accountable for their pandemic response.

Ms Buzyn could also face a count of “failing to fight a disaster”, according to Le Monde newspaper.

At a court hearing on Friday, the 58-year-old said she welcomed the chance to explain herself and “to establish the truth”, AFP news agency reported.

She added that she would not let the government’s actions or her own be discredited “when we did so much to prepare our country for a global health crisis”.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.