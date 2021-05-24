World
Agnès Buzyn: France ex-health minister under investigation
September 11, 2021 4:06 pm
France’s former health minister is being formally investigated for how she handled the Covid-19 pandemic.
Prosecutors said Agnès Buzyn is under investigation for “endangering the lives of others”, after leaving her role in February 2020 to launch a failed bid to become the Paris mayor.
A special government misconduct court will decide whether to prosecute her.
It is one of the world’s first cases of a minister held legally accountable for their pandemic response.
Ms Buzyn could also face a count of “failing to fight a disaster”, according to Le Monde newspaper.
At a court hearing on Friday, the 58-year-old said she welcomed the chance to explain herself and “to establish the truth”, AFP news agency reported.
She added that she would not let the government’s actions or her own be discredited “when we did so much to prepare our country for a global health crisis”.