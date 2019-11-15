After on again, off again messages, Trump holds news briefing

Following mix messaging from the White House about whether a US coronavirus taskforce news conference would take place, Donald Trump held a briefing, answering questions from reporters.

The briefing largely centred on how states can expand testing and the efforts to reopen the economy.

Trump also said that the US is doing a serious investigation of China’s actions in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The president said he did not take responsibility for reports of individuals ingesting disinfectants after he suggested last week they could possibly be a treatment for COVID-19.

He also said he expects schools across the country to soon welcome students back to their classrooms even if it is for a short period time.

Finally. Trump said he knew how Kim Jong Un was, but he couldn’t talk about it, after being asked about whether he had information about the health of the North Korean leader, who has been noticeably absent from state media.