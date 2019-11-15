African Swine Fever taking hold in PNG Highlands

Test results are expected to confirm that African Swine Fever is spreading in Papua New Guinea’s Highlands.

The deadly porcine virus was detected in March in Southern Highlands province, where up to three thousand pigs are estimated to have died.

The National Agriculture and Quarantine Inspection Authority (NAQIA) has deployed teams to stop people moving pigs from infected areas, and to test animals in neighbouring provinces, including Hela and Enga which have already been declared disease areas.

NAQIA epidemiologist Andy Yombo, who is co-coordinating the field work, said it was likely the virus had spread.

“We are doing field tests and we got some positive samples from the field. The samples are now in Port Moresby… we will do some tests here and then probably send them to the Australian laboratory,” Mr Yombo said.