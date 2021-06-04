Home

World

AFP, FBI take down mafia, bikie members in ‘sting of the century’

News.com.au
June 8, 2021 5:14 pm
[Source: News.com.au]

In what’s been dubbed the “sting of the century” hundreds of people have been arrested as part of a global operation to bring down terrorist groups, mafia organisations and outlaw motorcycle gangs.

Operation Ironside was formed three years ago as a collaboration between the Australian Federal Police (AFP) and the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to bring down underworld figures.

Hundreds of alleged offenders were tricked into communicating via an encrypted app designed by police.

More than 220 members of Australia’s underworld were arrested as part of the largest ever crime sting after they were allegedly caught using the app to plan executions, drug imports and launder money.

Hundreds more were nabbed by police in Europe and the US as authorities conducted sweeping raids across the globe.

The AFP said it had busted 21 murder plots, stopped more than 3000kg of drugs from hitting the streets and seized $35 million in cash.

More than 4000 law enforcement officers were involved in executing 525 search warrants across Australia.

The sting had resulted in the arrest of dozens of alleged “kingmakers”.

