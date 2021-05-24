Home

Afghanistan: Taliban announce new rules for female students

| @BBCWorld
September 13, 2021 6:32 am

Afghan universities will be segregated by gender, and a new Islamic dress code will be introduced, the Taliban said on Sunday.

Higher Education Minister Abdul Baqi Haqqani indicated women would be allowed to study, but not alongside men.

He also announced a review of subjects taught.

Article continues after advertisement

Women and girls were banned from schools and universities under Taliban rule between 1996 and 2001.

The announcement of the higher education policy comes a day after the Taliban raised their flag over the presidential palace, signalling the beginning of their administration. They seized control from the elected government a month ago.

 

