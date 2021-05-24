Afghanistan: Social media users delete profiles over fear of attack

Before the Taliban took power in Afghanistan last month, there were numerous influential social media users in the country who were strong opponents of the group’s policies.

But since 15 August, Afghans have been deleting photos and tweets from their past – and many have turned away from social media altogether for fear of being targeted by Taliban forces.

Although the Taliban announced a general amnesty for all Afghans who had previously fought against them or were part of the previous government, some of those fleeing the country told the BBC they did not trust the militant Islamist group.

There have been reports from different parts of the country that Taliban fighters have killed civilians after the fall of the capital Kabul, despite the earlier promise of their leaders.

Last week, Taliban Defence Minister Mohammad Yaqoob issued an audio message acknowledging that there had been some reports of “revenge killings” of civilians by the group’s fighters. He did not provide further details or mention specific incidents.

The news sparked fears of possible repercussions from social media posts, and Facebook introduced additional features for users in Afghanistan – including allowing them to lock their profiles and deny access to content.

The BBC spoke to two people, one in Kabul and one in another major Afghan city, who had millions of followers on social media and who were considered influential before the Taliban came to power.

Both have since deleted their accounts for fear of being targeted. Given the situation in Afghanistan, the names of the users interviewed have been changed in our report.