Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Over 17,000 children receive first jab|Central Division records two COVID-19 deaths|Slow increase in non-COVID caseloads: Dr. Nasedra|Vaccination prioritized for students in maritime islands|243 public health infringement notices issued|Beqa Island records six new infections|Government is decisive on easing restrictions|FEMAT to remain on standby|54 new COVID infections recorded|Vaccine nationalism must end says PM|FEMAT winding down its operation|COVID case recorded at the border|Partially vaccinated Church Ministers not to attend engagements|Village sends positive patients to remote farms|More than 14,000 children received their COVID jabs|Fiji on the verge of achieving 70 percent target|Failure to wear face masks concerning|Six new COVID-19 cases in Kadavu|No decision on third jab yet|Post mortem would have increased infection risks|Decision pending on unvaccinated General Practitioners|Two border quarantine cases among 177 new COVID-19 infections|Herd immunity is critical: MoH|Minister explains significant transmission in children|Market vendors’ vaccination progressing well|
Full Coverage

World

Afghanistan: Social media users delete profiles over fear of attack

BBC news
September 28, 2021 9:24 am
There have been reports of Taliban fighters killing civilians, despite promises of restraint.

Before the Taliban took power in Afghanistan last month, there were numerous influential social media users in the country who were strong opponents of the group’s policies.

But since 15 August, Afghans have been deleting photos and tweets from their past – and many have turned away from social media altogether for fear of being targeted by Taliban forces.

Although the Taliban announced a general amnesty for all Afghans who had previously fought against them or were part of the previous government, some of those fleeing the country told the BBC they did not trust the militant Islamist group.

Article continues after advertisement

There have been reports from different parts of the country that Taliban fighters have killed civilians after the fall of the capital Kabul, despite the earlier promise of their leaders.

Last week, Taliban Defence Minister Mohammad Yaqoob issued an audio message acknowledging that there had been some reports of “revenge killings” of civilians by the group’s fighters. He did not provide further details or mention specific incidents.

The news sparked fears of possible repercussions from social media posts, and Facebook introduced additional features for users in Afghanistan – including allowing them to lock their profiles and deny access to content.

The BBC spoke to two people, one in Kabul and one in another major Afghan city, who had millions of followers on social media and who were considered influential before the Taliban came to power.

Both have since deleted their accounts for fear of being targeted. Given the situation in Afghanistan, the names of the users interviewed have been changed in our report.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.